Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Grows By 81.9%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MGU traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.16. 14,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

