Short Interest in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Increases By 97.0%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MSDA stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. MSD Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

