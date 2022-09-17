Short Interest in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Decreases By 22.4%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 12,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OLO Stock Down 2.7 %

OLO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,809. OLO has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.41.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of OLO by 204.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 278.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,111,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OLO by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

