Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Decreases By 23.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 139,784 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,177,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 652,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 573,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 998,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187,103 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OCFT. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

NYSE OCFT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,714. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $389.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $171.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.