Short Interest in Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Decreases By 26.2%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.5 days.

Orpea Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORPEF remained flat at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. Orpea has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $120.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Orpea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

