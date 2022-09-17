Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Drops By 28.6%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYTCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Investec upgraded shares of Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYTCF remained flat at $6.40 during trading on Friday. Playtech has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

