Short Interest in Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Rises By 57.4%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.0 days.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $17.77.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
