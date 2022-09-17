Short Interest in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) Drops By 21.7%

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 545,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of QualTek Services to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

QualTek Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 142,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,501. QualTek Services has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QualTek Services

QualTek Services ( NASDAQ:QTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that QualTek Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QualTek Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QualTek Services in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

QualTek Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.