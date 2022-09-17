Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Drops By 24.2%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 2,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

