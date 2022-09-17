Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Drops By 24.2%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 2,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.96.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
