Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Declines By 20.1%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
RCGCF stock remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,185. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
