Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Declines By 20.1%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

RCGCF stock remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,185. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

