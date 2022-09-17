Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) Decreases By 19.3%

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFET traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.47. 141,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,398. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 101.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Safe-T Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

