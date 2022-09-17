Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Decreases By 24.0%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SCRM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,172. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $23,291,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,511,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,105,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,919,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

