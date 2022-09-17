Short Interest in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Drops By 22.2%

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 75,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SERA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of SERA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 201,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

