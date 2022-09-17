Short Interest in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Drops By 22.2%

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 75,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SERA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Sera Prognostics Stock Performance
Shares of SERA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 201,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.