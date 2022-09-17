Short Interest in Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Drops By 18.4%

Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Shelter Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 529,605 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $4,770,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $3,892,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 742.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHQA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

