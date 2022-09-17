Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Declines By 17.6%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SSE has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

SSE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SSE

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,150.00.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

