Short Interest in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Decreases By 34.5%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRNW remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

