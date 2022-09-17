Short Interest in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Decreases By 34.5%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRNW remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.65.
About Stran & Company, Inc.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stran & Company, Inc. (STRNW)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.