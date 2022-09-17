Short Interest in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Declines By 26.7%

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLAW remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45.

