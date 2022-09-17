Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Decreases By 23.4%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,682. The company has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

