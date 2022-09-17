Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Decreases By 40.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

