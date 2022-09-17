Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Expands By 18.8%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 710,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Verano Price Performance

Shares of Verano stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Verano has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 million and a P/E ratio of -13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

