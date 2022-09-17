Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Decreases By 24.2%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

