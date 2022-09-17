SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 260.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

SITC stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

