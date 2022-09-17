SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Up 26.2% in August

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,900 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 755,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SiTime by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after buying an additional 48,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 428,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,864,000 after buying an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.82. 843,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.51. SiTime has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.81.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

