Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday.

Sixt Price Performance

SIX2 stock opened at €96.55 ($98.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. Sixt has a twelve month low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

