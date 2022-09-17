Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.53 and traded as high as C$4.54. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 108,836 shares trading hands.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.81. The firm has a market cap of C$359.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 31,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,061.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,815,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,776,372.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 356,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,562.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

