SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Down 25.2% in August

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 11,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SLM by 40.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,057,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18. SLM has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

