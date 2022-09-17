Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $519.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $157,475 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 70,722 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 53,933 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

