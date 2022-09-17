SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOFI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 621.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 490,547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

