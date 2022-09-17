Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Up 29.0% in August

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sonim Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

SONM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 77,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.77. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc bought 5,534,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $4,649,300.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,463,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hao Peter Liu bought 952,381 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,288.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc bought 5,534,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $4,649,300.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,463,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,299.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,415,833 shares of company stock valued at $17,149,300 and have sold 20,266 shares valued at $11,104. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonim Technologies

About Sonim Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.