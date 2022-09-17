Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, September 19th

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 19th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 19th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

SONN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 69,282,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.91% and a negative net margin of 3,792.35%. Analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.