Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,397,800 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 1,056,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,989.0 days.
Sosei Group Price Performance
Shares of SOLTF stock remained flat at $11.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Sosei Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $12.35.
Sosei Group Company Profile
