Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,470 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.11 on Friday. 6,744,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,685. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

