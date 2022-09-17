Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DFAT traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $41.84. 301,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,304. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00.

