Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Decreased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,401 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,208 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 56,718 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,087 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 927 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of LUV stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $34.73. 12,677,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.