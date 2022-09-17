Spaceswap MILK2 One Day Volume Hits $7,903.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $123,848.00 and $7,903.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064599 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00078351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2 is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2020. Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spaceswap MILK2’s official website is spaceswap.app.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

According to CryptoCompare, “The SpaceSwap project aims to offer a one-stop-station for major DeFi protocols. It will provide users with an earnings sharing system, topped by MilkyWay (MILK2) coin rewards and MilkShake (SHAKE) Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap MILK2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

