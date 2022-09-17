Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

