Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Trading Down 0.9%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.
Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.