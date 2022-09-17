Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $42,495.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 115,068,120 coins. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

