SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after buying an additional 154,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,070,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.62 and its 200 day moving average is $327.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

