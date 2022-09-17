SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $94.31. 114,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,103. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.56.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

