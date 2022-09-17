SPDR Gold Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 185,097 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 123,374 put options.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $155.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $154.34 and a one year high of $193.30.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

