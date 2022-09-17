SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Increased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after buying an additional 782,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. 2,641,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,876. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76.

