SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Decreased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,708 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 710,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.09. 91,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

