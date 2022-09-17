Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 410,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 1,156,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

