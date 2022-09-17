Splintershards Price Reaches $0.0817 on Top Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $66.57 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 922,079,878 coins and its circulating supply is 815,144,365 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

