StaFi Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. StaFi has a market cap of $21.08 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StaFi has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00091836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00082615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00031410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007935 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

