Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19). Approximately 232,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.19).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 438.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 478.48. The stock has a market cap of £23.71 million and a PE ratio of 0.10.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

