Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,463,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

