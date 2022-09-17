Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of STWD opened at $22.97 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 126.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

