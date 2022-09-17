State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 13,645 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 91,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $233.64. 2,719,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,309. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

